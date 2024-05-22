New Jersey

Fiery box truck crash snarls I-80 traffic in New Jersey

At least one person died

By NBC New York Staff

I-80
A major crash involving a jacknifed tractor-trailer and a box truck snarled traffic on I-80 in New Jersey for miles early Wednesday, authorities say. State Police say at least one person died.

According to transit officials, it was around midnight that a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-80 in Hackensack crashed through a concrete median separating the eastbound from westbound lanes. It hit a box truck, sparking a fire.

All lanes on I-80 eastbound and westbound express were closed. Eastbound local lanes reopened after earlier closures. At least one I-80 westbound lane was expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

