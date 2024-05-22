Bronx

12-year-old girl raped for days at NYC home, police say

Anyone with information on Thomas Barnaby's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

By NBC New York Staff

Thomas Barnaby
NYPD

Police are looking for a 30-year-old man they say raped a 12-year-old girl "on multiple occasions" at a Bronx home over a period of several days late last year.

The NYPD identified its suspect Wednesday as Thomas Barnaby. His connection to the girl wasn't known.

According to investigators, Barnaby allegedly engaged in the sexual activity with the child between Dec. 19, 2023 and Dec. 23, 2023, at a residence near East 165th Street and River Avenue. It's not clear who owns the home.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Anyone with information on Barnaby's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://x.com/NYPDnews/status/1793243449082220877

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronxcrime stoppersrape
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us