12-year-old girl raped for days at NYC home, police say

Police are looking for a 30-year-old man they say raped a 12-year-old girl "on multiple occasions" at a Bronx home over a period of several days late last year.

The NYPD identified its suspect Wednesday as Thomas Barnaby. His connection to the girl wasn't known.

According to investigators, Barnaby allegedly engaged in the sexual activity with the child between Dec. 19, 2023 and Dec. 23, 2023, at a residence near East 165th Street and River Avenue. It's not clear who owns the home.

Anyone with information on Barnaby's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://x.com/NYPDnews/status/1793243449082220877