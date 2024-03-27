Retired NYPD cop shoots machete-wielding man in apparent Staten Island road rage incident

In what appeared to have been a road rage incident that turned violent, a former NYPD officer shot a man who was armed with a machete following a car crash on Staten Island, according to police.

The vehicle collision occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Vineland Avenue in the Arden Heights neighborhood, police said. A 50-year-old retired cop crashed into another man, leading to the confrontation that turned physical.

The other driver, who police have said was the aggressor, allegedly threatened the retired officer with a machete he had in his hands. In response, the officer fired his gun, hitting the 45-year-old man in the torso.

An ambulance rushed the man to Staten Island University Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The retired officer remained at the scene, cooperating with authorities. He was taken to the police station for further questioning regarding the incident.

It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed against either man.

It was the first shooting in the area in more than a year. Despite a nearly 13% decrease in crime rates in the area, the event left residents on high alert.

"It's quite alarming, knowing something like this happened here. It reminds you it can happen anywhere, anytime," said one neighbor. "Didn't expect something like this in our quiet area, but it's still a very nice and good neighborhood."