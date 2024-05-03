Hochul announces first state-backed housing project at 13-acre Long Island property

New York is eyeing a parcel of unused land off a Long Island airport as part of its first state-owned housing development.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that a 13-acre site at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale has been earmarked for a major redevelopment that will include affordable housing, open space and "other community amenities." An estimated 20 percent of the development will be established for affordable housing.

"We just secured a landmark housing deal that will make New York more affordable and livable, and now we're getting to work to turn it into reality," the governor said in a statement. "Leveraging state-owned land is a significant opportunity to increase housing supply and help New Yorkers find a place to call home."

The land, which has sat vacant since the 1990s, used to facilitate airplane manufacturing. Hochul's office said the existing structures on the property are already set for demolition. The property is currently owned by the state's Department of Transportation.

Located off Conklin Street and borded by Long Island Rail road tracks and Route 110, the redevelopment "will transform this blighted area while providing much needed housing," Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said.

Hochul's announcement also sought proposals from developers, which have until Aug. 7 to get their requests in to the state.

The Suffolk County redevelopment project is the first of its kind to increase housing supply through state-owned property. The recent state budget agreement is helping fund the project.