Here's the forecast for eclipse time. Manage your expectations

After weeks of talking about it, the day of the solar eclipse is finally here. But the question on everyone’s mind remains: will the weather cooperate?

In the tri-state, temperatures will be gorgeous for outdoor viewing (with proper ISO-certified eyewear, of course!). We’ll be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, with most of us seeing 60 degrees, if not the mid-60s, so a light jacket will be more than enough.

In terms of sky conditions, don’t expect the perfectly cloudless sky we had early Monday morning. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon. Right now, there is a good chance that we will at least see high clouds. High clouds should not pose a huge problem; they are much thinner and easier to see through compared to low clouds.

Later in the afternoon, we are expecting some mid-level clouds to move in. Like low-level clouds, they can be much more effective at blocking out a potential view of the eclipse. The partial eclipse is expected to reach peak coverage around 3:25 p.m., so it's all going to come down to timing and location. Those further out east are most likely to dodge those mid-level clouds, while those more inland could be considerably impacted.

For the rest of the northeast, visibility looks relatively favorable, especially as you travel further north, with cities like Boston, Massachusetts, and Portland, Maine, expected to have some of the clearest sky conditions.

Keep in mind that a partial eclipse, even with the best visibility, will not provide close to the same level of darkness experienced during a total eclipse and the corona will not be visible at any point. The primary characteristic of a partial eclipse is the crescent-like shape the sun will have during the event.

Along the path of totality, cities in the northeast like Burlington, Vermont, and Caribou, Maine, look like they will have the best luck in terms of sky cover.

Closer to home, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse do not seem to be as lucky. The forecast looks mainly cloudy, with primarily mid-level clouds dominating. Indianapolis and Cleveland are more likely to see some breaks in the cloud cover.

Dallas has been particularly iffy when it comes to its eclipse forecast. The city is expecting severe weather Monday, but it looks like the storms may manage to stay away until after the eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds are still going to be a considerable obstacle to those hoping to see the eclipse in the Lone Star State.

Wherever you’re going to be, enjoy the opportunity to take in this astronomical phenomenon (safely!) however it presents itself; it won’t happen again in the United States for another 20 years.