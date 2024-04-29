Crime and Courts

Ex-NJ teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of middle school student he taught

By NBC New York Staff

A former teacher in New Jersey was arrested for sexually assaulting a middle school student in his class in 2022, according to law enforcement.

Jeffrey Munguia was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. The 32-year-old Munguia, of North Bergen, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to an investigation, Munguia was the victim's teacher at Carteret Middle School when the alleged incident occurred in 2022.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (732) 745-3652.

