Need an A/C before summer? New program gives New Yorkers money to get one

Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes months of hot weather — which means electricity costs go up in order to keep temperatures inside down.

For some in New York, there could be some help on the way, as some residents may be eligible for a new air conditioner or fan.

Cooling assistance is offered through the state's Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides air conditioners and fans for residents at high risk of heat-related illness.

Those looking for a new A/C unit must either have a broken air conditioner or own one that is five or more years old.

Those eligible can get up to $800 for a window or portable A/C unit or fan, and installation for a window unit. The application window opened on April 15, and operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested can apply online, by mail or in person.

For more information from the city on the program, click here. Information from the state can be found here.