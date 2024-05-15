12-year-old girl shot during fight among nearly a dozen kids in Queens: Police

A 12-year-old girl was shot after two people opened fire on a group of nearly a dozen children who had been fighting on a Queens sidewalk, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene in Jamaica just before 8 p.m. after a group of about 10 kids got involved in some kind of brawl on 160th Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way. As that was going on, two males walked up to the group and shot at them, police said.

The 12-year-old girl was shot in the left arm and was taken to the hospital, where she was recovering. Two other women were hurt as as well, but it wasn't clear how they suffered their injuries.

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with cuts to the head, but police said she was not believed to have been slashed or cut with a weapon. A 26-year-old walked to Jamaica Hospital after getting stabbed in the chest, according to police, but she is also expected to survive.

The two suspects wearing masks got away in a car, police said. It was not immediately clear if one or both of them opened fire, and their relationship with the group wasn't known.

Police couldn't say if the group of kids fighting was made up of all girls or if it was mixed with boys as well.