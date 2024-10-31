Mom jumps to death with baby, 9-year-old at Niagara Falls

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a woman and her two children who went over Niagara Falls as an apparent murder-suicide, though they say the circumstances remain under investigation.

New York State Police responding to a call around 9 p.m. Monday determined 33-year-old Chianti Means had gone over the safety guard rail along with her kids, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means.

New York State Park Police and State Police searched for the trio, but couldn't find them.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Chianti Means worked as a domestic violence counselor, reports Times Now News.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org.