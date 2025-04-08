15-year-old allegedly stabs mom, murders grandma on Long Island

A 15-year-old Long Island boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother and grandmother, the latter to death, at his home Monday evening, officials say.

According to Suffolk County police, the mother, Vanessa Chendemi, ran out of her Selden residence shortly before 10 p.m., having been stabbed. A driver passing by offered help, and Chendemi got in the vehicle and called 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Chendemi's 56-year-old mother dead, with multiple stab wounds. The younger Chendemi was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The teenager fled the scene after the stabbing, authorities say. He was apprehended nearby less than two hours later. He is being charged with murder and attempted murder and is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip later Tuesday.