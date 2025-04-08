Ex-boyfriend badly injures Bronx woman, kills her mother in double stabbing: Police

A man faces murder charges after leaving his girlfriend badly injured and killing her mother in a brutal double stabbing in the Bronx, according to police.

The deadly attack occurred inside an apartment building on Park Avenue in Concourse Village Sunday morning, police said. Rosemary Tapia Bautista was stabbed in the chest and killed, while her daughter suffered serious injuries.

The 40-year-old daughter was carried on a stretcher after she was found stabbed multiple times.

"She’s my cousin, and my aunt…was the one who passed," said Saara Ciprián, the victim’s niece. "We do want justice because it was a life taken away from us."

While full details regarding the stabbings were not immediately clear, the incident stemmed from some kind of fight, according to police. Police said the investigation had yet to find any sort of motive for the murder.

The daughter and the murder suspect, Ramon Reyes, have a pair of children together, according to sources.

"We don’t know how he got there or who told him, because he didn’t know the new address," said Ciprián.

Reyes was charged with first- and second-degree murder charges in the death of the 57-year-old Tapia Bautista. Attorney information for Reyes, 47, was not available.