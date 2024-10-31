New York State Police

New York state trooper shot on Long Island highway; gunman at large

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with New Jersey temporary tag NJ 997636T

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a New York State trooper on Long Island's Southern State Parkway, and the man they believe to be responsible is still on the loose.

Few details were immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting, which happened shortly before midnight on the westbound highway near exit 17 in West Hempstead.

According to state police, "a shooting occurred" between the trooper and the suspect. The trooper was wounded, while the suspect fled the scene. The trooper was last said to be in stable condition at a hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear where the trooper was shot.

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with New Jersey temporary tag NJ 997636T, officials said.

The highway was closed in the area for a time to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information to call at 631-756-3300. 

New York State PoliceLong Island
