2 NYPD cops suspended without pay amid questions in stolen SUV chase death

Two NYPD officers from the Bronx's 50th Precinct have been suspended without pay amid an investigation into a police chase and fiery crash in Manhattan, according to multiple high-ranking law enforcement sources.

Multiple high-ranking law enforcement sources say the officers, with emergency lights on, were chasing the driver of a stolen Honda SUV on the Henry Hudson Parkway just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, when the driver got off on Dyckman Street, lost control and crashed. The SUV erupted in flames. The driver died.

Law enforcement sources say that when officers approached the crashed vehicle, they turned off their emergency lights and left the scene of the crash. Then they returned to the 50th Precinct without reporting the incident, the sources say. The driver of the stolen Honda has not been identified.

The NYPD confirmed an investigation was underway.

"That incident is currently under review by our Force Investigation Division and the Attorney General’s office," the department said in a statement. "The two officers who were involved in that incident have been suspended pending review of the incident."

The attorney general's office also confirmed it is investigating.

In a statement, PBA President Patrick Hendry said the officers "were on patrol, attempting to address chronic crime conditions in their precinct. This incident is under investigation, and that investigation must be completed without any rush to judgement."