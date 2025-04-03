Originally appeared on E! Online

Adam Devine’s childhood accident still has a massive impact on his health.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The "Workaholics" actor, who was hit by a cement truck when he was 11 years old, recently revealed that a doctor told him the injuries he sustained from the accident are slowly killing him.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Devine, 41, said in an April 2 episode of the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast. “I have spasms all over. For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying—literally, within this last year.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The "Pitch Perfect" star—who shares 12-month-old son Beau with wife Chloe Bridges—was initially told he might be suffering from Stiff Persons Syndrome (SPS), a disorder where the “muscles gets so tight that you can no longer walk or move.” Of the condition, which Celine Dion was diagnosed with in 2022, he noted that this restrictive condition can impact the heart, causing it to “become too tight to beat.”

PHOTOS: Adam DeVine & Chloe Bridges: Romance Rewind

“They told me that I had that a month before my son was born,” Devine added, before revealing the doctors walked back his diagnosis six months later. Despite that retraction, the Righteous Gemstones actor knew his health wasn’t in the greatest place. “I could only walk a few blocks before I’ll get so tight that I couldn’t move anymore," Devine said.

Adam Devine talks about taking on a demolition derby and action movie stunts in his Quibi show "Bad Ideas With Adam DeVine."

However, after a second opinion confirmed he didn’t have SPS, he was told that his recent muscle discomfort stemmed from his former encounter with the cement truck.

And now, Devine believes that his workout regimen—a mixture of cycling and doing CrossFit—he started “three years ago” might’ve triggered his mysterious symptoms.

“I think I just got so tight,” he explained. “My body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped.”

The "Modern Family" alum has recalled details from that near-fatal moment over the years, including showing a throwback photo of him in the hospital as a kid on Instagram.

“I couldn’t walk for two years and had to completely relearn how to walk,” he reflected in the 2017 post. “The nurses would always come in and have to adjust my legs, which were fully skin grafted and in traction. The pain was next level.”

This story first appeared on E! Online. More from E!: