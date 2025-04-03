Groundbreaking ceremony marks future new LIRR station in Yaphank

Not even a torrential downpour could postpone a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station in Yaphank. The station, slated to open within the next year, is expected to significantly improve commuter access in the area, especially for workers traveling to the Brookhaven National Laboratory.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber expressed optimism about the new station’s potential to boost ridership, noting that the existing Yaphank station is one of the more underused stations on Long Island.

“We think people will be more inclined to use this station,” Lieber said. “Right now, not many people even know there’s a Yaphank station.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The current station, which is located in a more secluded area, has low ridership and no visible ticket machine in sight. Local residents have pointed out that the small, hidden nature of the station is a factor in its lack of use.

“It’s very small, very secluded,” said Eddie Luperena of Shirley, NY. “Not a lot of people know about it.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The new station, located three miles east of the existing site, will be more accessible to commuters, as it is closer to the William Floyd Parkway, the Long Island Expressway and the Brookhaven National Laboratory. The relocation of the station is largely driven by the demand for easier access to the lab, a major employer in the region.

Lieber emphasized the potential of reverse commuting to attract workers from throughout the region.

“They basically told us, if you can grow reverse commuting patterns and have enough trains, we will get the people here because we want to attract a workforce from the entire region,” he said.

The future station will be ADA compliant, a two-car platform, and have approximately 50 parking spaces. Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer shared his excitement, noting that building a new station is a rare opportunity for the MTA.

“We are building a new station here, we don’t get to do that very often here at the MTA,” Torres-Springer said.

The last LIRR station built on Long Island was at UBS Arena in 2021, while the station before that was constructed back in 1976. This makes the new Yaphank station a highly anticipated project for the area.

Local residents are hopeful that the new station will bring not only more commuter options but also additional services, such as increased train frequency and enhanced security.

“Enough trains, plenty of stops, hopefully security,” said Mike Morahan, of Wading River.

Bradley Marolf, a resident of Yaphank, also sees the new station as a major asset.

“I know there’s a lot of people who commute to work every day, so it would be a great addition to the area,” he said.

The MTA hopes the station will be completed within the next year, a goal that residents and commuters alike are eagerly awaiting.