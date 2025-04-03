Amtrak train strikes, kills 3 people on tracks in Bucks County: Officials

Amtrak

On Thursday, April 3, around 6:10 p.m. in Bristol, an Amtrak train -- which was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia -- came in contact with three individuals who were on the track, officials said.

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after an Amtrak train struck and killed three people who were on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for Amtrak, on Thursday, April 3, around 6:10 p.m. in Bristol, an Amtrak train -- which was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia -- came in contact with three individuals who were on the track.

Officials said all three who were struck were family members.

Léelo en español aquí.

SEPTA officials had shared on social media that service was "suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality" near Bristol Station.

According to officials, Amtrak train service between Philadelphia and New York is also temporarily suspended due to this incident.

There were no reported injuries to the 236 passengers or crew on board, officials said.

According to officials, Amtrak is working with Bristol Township Police Department to investigate the incident.

This incident marks the second time this week someone was killed by an Amtrak train.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

