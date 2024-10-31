Halloween

Village Halloween Parade 2024: Theme, street closures to know

This year's theme is "meow"

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The annual Village Halloween Parade is set to celebrate its 51st anniversary on Thursday. With the parade comes some street closures to know about ahead of the event.

The parade starts at Canal Street and Sixth Avenue, going up Sixth Avenue to 15th Street. The festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

Sixth Avenue between Spring St. and W 16th St. will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The NYPD advised people take mass transit where possible.

