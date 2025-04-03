Kids, ages 3, 6 and 10 months, found alone in Brooklyn apartment, police say

A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after three young kids, including a baby, were found alone and possibly malnourished in a Brooklyn apartment earlier this week, officials say.

The NYPD says they got a call shortly before noon Tuesday about three children left unattended in a Bushwick apartment. First responders found three kids -- a 3-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl and 10-month-old girl. They say all were suffering from possible malnourishment.

The kids were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Their 25-year-old mother and her 26-year-old boyfriend both face charges. Bail was set at $5,000 cash bond for the boyfriend on charges including assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment and reckless endangerment.

According to an indictment, the boyfriend allegedly tied one of the children's wrists to a bed frame with a sweater, causing swelling and bruising. Further details on the allegations weren't immediately clear.

The mother faces those same charges, except unlawful imprisonment. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday. It's not clear if the family lived at the home where the kids were found. Police's last address for the mother was linked to the Bronx. The investigation is ongoing.