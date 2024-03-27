NYC weather forecast puts Mets home opener in jeopardy

One thing is for sure regarding tomorrow's Mets home opener at CitiField: the weather won't be amazin'.

Thursday looks to be a total washout. Showers are expected to develop by early Wednesday afternoon, with periods of rain likely overnight.

For now, the flood risk looks limited since most of the anticipated rainfall is stretched out over a day and a half.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Should the Mets have to postpone Thursday's game, Friday should bring much better weather luck. It'll be a bit breezy but dry, with some sun and temperatures in the 50s.

Overall, the weekend looks good, aside from some patchy sprinkles late Saturday night. The risk of showers returns by the middle of next week, with temperatures expected to linger in the mid-to-high 50s through the 10-day forecast.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.