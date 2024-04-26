Brooklyn Half Marathon: route, road closures, what to know

More than 20,000 runners are set to hit the streets of Brooklyn on Sunday, April 28 for the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon.

“NYCRUNS is proud to host the over 20,000 runners who will be basking in the glow of Brooklyn this Sunday,” said Steve Lastoe, founder and CEO of NYCRUNS, in a press release. “It’s always amazing to see how our home borough shines brightly when on center stage. We’re ready for a fun, safe, and inspiring day.”

The Brooklyn Half Marathon route

The route for the Brooklyn Half Marathon will start in North Brooklyn and go under the Williamsburg, Manhattan, and Brooklyn bridges, including passing through Dumbo and downtown Brooklyn. The race will then head down Flatbush Avenue, down Eastern Parkway, and conclude in Prospect Park.

Runners can take advantage of water, Lemon Lime Nuun Endurance, and restrooms every one to two miles, according to the half marathon's website.

Getty Images May 18, 2019: The 2019 Popular Brooklyn Half Marathon passes by Grand Army Plaza. (Photo by Steven Ryan for New York Road Runners/Getty Images)

What roads will be closed?

This is a look at roads that could be impacted but will be at the discretion of the NYPD:

Locations:

Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street Bedford Avenue

Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue

Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street

North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street

Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street Nassau Avenue

Route:

Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West

Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street

Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Fulton Street

Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard

Where can my family meet me after my race?

Finish line access will be restricted and event organizers are encouraging families and runners to reunite outside of Prospect Park but there will be a reunion area in the Nethermead.

Banned items include weapons of any kind, fireworks, glass containers, alcoholic beverages, and blankets.