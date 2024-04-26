Brooklyn Half Marathon: route, road closures, what to know

More than 20,000 runners are set to hit the streets of Brooklyn on Sunday, April 28 for the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon.
“NYCRUNS is proud to host the over 20,000 runners who will be basking in the glow of Brooklyn this Sunday,” said Steve Lastoe, founder and CEO of NYCRUNS, in a press release. “It’s always amazing to see how our home borough shines brightly when on center stage. We’re ready for a fun, safe, and inspiring day.”
The Brooklyn Half Marathon route
The route for the Brooklyn Half Marathon will start in North Brooklyn and go under the Williamsburg, Manhattan, and Brooklyn bridges, including passing through Dumbo and downtown Brooklyn. The race will then head down Flatbush Avenue, down Eastern Parkway, and conclude in Prospect Park.
Runners can take advantage of water, Lemon Lime Nuun Endurance, and restrooms every one to two miles, according to the half marathon's website.
What roads will be closed?
This is a look at roads that could be impacted but will be at the discretion of the NYPD:
Locations:
Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street Bedford Avenue
Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue
Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street
North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street
Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street Nassau Avenue
Route:
Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street
Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue
Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West
Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West
Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street
Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street
Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Fulton Street
Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway
Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard
Where can my family meet me after my race?
Finish line access will be restricted and event organizers are encouraging families and runners to reunite outside of Prospect Park but there will be a reunion area in the Nethermead.
Banned items include weapons of any kind, fireworks, glass containers, alcoholic beverages, and blankets.