Here's an early look at eclipse weather forecasts along the path of totality

Monday marks one week out from the highly-anticipated solar eclipse of 2024.

Whether you’re traveling to witness totality or taking in the partial eclipse at home, the weather will dictate how well you can view the astronomical phenomenon.

There is still plenty of time for forecast details to change. But as it stands right now, most of the country can expect decently favorable viewing conditions, with skies looking partly to mostly sunny.

The main hiccup in the forecast at this point is in the south-central United States. Long-range forecast models currently indicate clouds and rain in the region.

Along the path of totality, this could negatively affect viewability in cities such as Del Rio, Dallas, and Little Rock.

However, cities in the Midwest, along with those in the Northeast, are forecast for notably sunnier sky conditions.

And this is good news for us in the tri-state area. While April may be off to a chilly and soggy start, we are expected to dry out and warm up by next Monday. So not only are sky conditions looking optimal, but temperatures are going to be comfortable for outdoor viewing.

Make sure to check back later in the week. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest eclipse forecast. Follow Storm Team 4 here and get more local weather information right here.