Where to watch the solar eclipse around NYC

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

April's solar eclipse is sure to be the spectacle of the spring.

People in the path of the solar event, or within driving distance, have already started making plans to see it play out on April 8.

New York is one of a handful of states in the path of totality. Whether you want to catch the eclipse from your neighborhood or in the company of NASA astronauts, there are plenty of exciting ways to watch.

Here's a running list of free and ticketed events to check out:

Manhattan

Brooklyn

  • Brooklyn Botanic Garden: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free admission to watch from Garden's lawn.
  • Green Wood Cemetery: 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Special-edition glasses and telescopes with solar filters provided, as well as self-guided tours, installations, community murals, and music. Free to register.
  • Shirley Chisholm State Park Hike: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Hike up the Fountain Side to the highest point with park educators. Glasses provided; RSVP required.

Queens

  • New York Hall of Science (NYSCI): 1 p.m – 5 p.m. Interactive activities from NASA, a DJ, and food vendors from the Queens Night Market participating. Tickets here.

New York

  • Rochester Roc the Eclipse 2024 Festival: Runs Saturday through Monday. from Saturday 06 to Monday 08. Eclipse day activities include ballet performances, NASA astronaut talk and a concert.
  • Syracuse - Total Eclipse of the Park at historic NBT Bank Stadium: 2:30 p.m. Free commemorative eclipse glasses.
  • Yonkers – Hudson River Museum: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Open door presentation in planetarium and free eclipse glasses (while supplies last). Weekend workshops and family events include presentation with NASA astronaut and Yonkers native Ron Garan.
A New Jersey school district is sending students home early on the day of the solar eclipse, they say, for their safety. News 4's Melissa Colorado reports. 
