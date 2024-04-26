84-year-old man found dead in water at Bronx golf course: Police

An 84-year-old man was found dead in a body of water at a golf course in the Bronx, according to police.

The body was discovered after a report of a drowning at the Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Courses just after 2 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear what led up to the man being found in the water, or why he may have been in there. Police did not say what body of water the man was found in.

An investigation is ongoing.