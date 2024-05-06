NJ officer says she faced crude remarks at work for years, then was punished for complaining

An officer with a New Jersey county sheriff's department said she endured years of offensive remarks from male supervisors — which escalated into punishment after she complained about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Nicole Staso joined the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 as a correction officer in the county jail after graduating at the top of her academy class.

"I was pulled aside and told I am too pretty for the job and that it was going to get me into trouble," she told NBC New York.

Recently filed court documents state Staso had been “dogged by comments about her appearance and false rumors about her sexual activities." The notice to sue also said that the county sheriff's office "retaliated against Officer Staso for complaining about the workplace rumors."

“She became the butt of all these jokes that were fake — that she’s a slut, that she sleeps around, that she’s a porn star, and these jokes took on a life of their own because nobody in the county did the right thing," said her attorney, Gina Mendola Longarzo. "It’s all about protecting the boy’s club and that frat boy mentality."

Staso told the I-Team she was suspended for one day because of "seditious behavior" and denied a transfer because a supervisor thought she might be too flirty in the new assignment. She also said she was moved to an overnight shift which created a family hardship.

The officer claimed in legal documents that when she complained about the lack of a women’s bathroom in the jail, a supervisor said if she has "a problem being able to access a bathroom, I could pull my pants down and squat over the floor drain."

But she says the ultimate betrayal came in March when she was finally offered a promotion to a detective position in a specialized unit.

"A mere two hours later, I get a text message from the undersheriff informing me of the bad news that they were going to rescind the order,” she said.

Staso kept the messages she said came from Undersheriff Kevin Dickson.

"The officers in the courthouse are already pushing rumors that I am b***ing you, and that’s me hooking you up," the text message from Dickson said, adding "I feel bad for backing down."

“It was horrible,” said Staso. “I was so embarrassed.”

Staso recorded a phone conversation with Acting Sheriff Gary Giardina who called her a week later to apologize. In that phone call, Giardina said he "authorized the move" and was looking to see what happened after that.

"What transpired between that time and our conversation today bothers me, and I am looking into the situation," Giardina said. "Promises were made to you that I am prepared to honor if you still want that transfer."

Staso, currently out on medical leave, said she doesn’t want to go back to an environment where sexual discrimination is “almost encouraged.” But she said she does have a message to other women.

"You need to be a force. If things like this are done to you, you have to stomp it out. Enough is enough already," she said.

The I-Team reached out to officials in the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, and was referred to the county counsel who said no one would be commenting about anything related to Staso’s claims.