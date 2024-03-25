Where to get free eclipse glasses in NY

The most anticipated astronomical event of 2024 is around the corner. It is the first solar eclipse in almost a century, and New York has been preparing for this moment for months.

Gov. Kathy Hochul shared earlier this year the state's plan to ensure a unique, safe and inspiring experience for the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors who plan to experience the event throughout New York.

Last week, the Democrat launched a statewide effort to protect enthusiasts, in part by distributing limited edition eclipse glasses at 30 locations throughout New York.

“The total solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-generation experience for our state, and it’s critical that New Yorkers have the tools and information to enjoy it safely,” Hochul said in a statement announcing the plan. “From heightening awareness of scams to providing thousands of New Yorkers with eclipse glasses, I’m focused on giving everyone the resources they need to safely experience this extraordinary event.”

Where can I get free eclipse glasses?

During the eclipse, it is especially unsafe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection and can result in serious injury. The partial phases of the solar eclipse can only be safely observed directly with specialized eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer ­– regular sunglasses are not a safe replacement.

A limited quantity of I LOVE NY eclipse glasses will be available at locations throughout the state, including New York State Welcome Centers and select service areas along the New York State Thruway (at the Applegreen C-Stores).

A full list of locations distributing I LOVE NY glasses, as well as other sources for eclipse glasses, is available here. Glasses will be limited to two pairs per person, while supplies last, with a limited amount distributed daily. The glasses were approved by the New York State Department of Health and carry an ISO certification.

In New York City they will be distributed here:

Moynihan Train Hall – MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows

421 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10001

Hours of Operation: Daily: 6:30am - 9:30pm

When is the eclipse?

During the afternoon of April 8, 2024, a total eclipse will encompass the western and northern parts of New York State. In less than 15 minutes within a 3:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. window, the moon will pass between the earth and sun, turning day into night for 1 ½ minutes to 3 ½ minutes.

The roughly 100-mile wide path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of the state just after 3:15 p.m., and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m. Cities and towns within this path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh. The entire event will last for up to 2 ½ hours, marking the time the sun is first obstructed to the last moments when the moon’s shadow is cast.

For other areas of the state that are outside the path, there will still be quite a celestial spectacle. The minimum coverage in the state will be on Long Island, with the sun being shadowed at 88 percent there. New York City will see 89 percent coverage, with 96 percent in the Capital Region.

Where are the best viewing spots?

I LOVE NY has launched the multi-platform "Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York" campaign to present New York as the place to be to witness this event. The campaign and a special eclipse website highlight viewing location information in the five regions that will experience the path of totality, a variety of attractions and special eclipse-related events happening across the state.

Here is a list of spots to watch the solar eclipse around NYC.

Also, since last summer, reservations became available at 335 campsites at state parks across eight counties in New York for this event. To make reservations, go here.

Sites will be available April 4-8 at the following State Parks: