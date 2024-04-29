Breeze Airways announces new routes, additional service from Westchester County airport

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announces new routes and additional service for the summer from Westchester County airport.

The changes include:

Raleigh-Durham: Monday and Friday service starting May 3, and Wednesday service from June 26 through October

Portland, Maine: Thursday and Sunday flights starting June 20 for the summer

Myrtle Beach: Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday service starting June 20

Norfolk: Monday and Friday service starting June 21 for the summer

Jacksonville: Tuesday and Saturday service starting June 22 for the summer

Breeze started flying in May 2021 and serves 56 cities in 29 states.

