McDonald's is giving out its new Grandma McFlurry for free in NYC — here's where

By NBC New York Staff

McDonald's has a new dessert item ahead of summer — and will be giving them out for free in New York City Friday and Saturday.

The fast food giant said the Grandma McFlurry will be available starting May 21. It describes the treat as "sweet — just like grandma — and features a delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse!)" blended in vanilla soft serve.

To celebrate the kickoff of the new item, McDonald's said it will bring the Grandma's McFlurry Mobile (their version of an ice cream truck) to NYC and give out free tastes of the frozen dessert. The truck will be in Herald Square, on the corner of West 34th Street and Broadway, on Friday from 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, McDonald's said it will be taking the truck to senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem from noon to 1 p.m., then in Flushing, Queens, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you can't see the truck, the chain said people should listen for a "familiar McDonald's jingle playing on the speakers as the ice cream truck makes its way around the city."

