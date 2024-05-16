New Jersey

Deadly bear attack sparks NJ police warning

One dog died and another was hurt in two separate attacks in less than a week, officials say

By NBC New York Staff

a black bear
Getty Images

A New Jersey police department is warning residents to be on the lookout after two separate bear encounters killed one pet dog and injured another in less than a week, officials said.

Sparta Township police say both incidents, the first on May 9, the second on May 13, happened around West Mountain Road. In the first case, a resident's dogs were attacked on Graphic Boulevard. That turned fatal. Four days later there was another dog-bear encounter on Mountain Spring Drive. That dog was injured but survived the attack.

The Sparta Township Police Department says it and officials from NJ Fish and Wildlife are investigating these events and are taking appropriate measures to ensure public safety.

People who live in the area can take additional precautionary measures, like securing garbage and food sources that may attract wildlife before putting it outside.

Anyone witnessing an aggressive bear or encountering aggressive wildlife is urged to contact the Sparta Township Police Department at (973) 729-6121.

