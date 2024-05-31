Hello (meteorological) summer! A beautiful weekend is forecast

As we flip our calendars to June this weekend, we officially welcome meteorological summer.

And what a fine beginning to the season it will be!

Warm temperatures and low humidity -- a great combination. We often link summer with sweltering humidity, but that’s not the case this weekend and for most, that’s a welcome thing. The dew point, a direct measure of the amount of humidity in the air, will stay in the 40s and 50s, which is in the comfortable range.

Later this summer, when dew points creep into the upper 60s and 70s, we’ll really start breaking a sweat.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s all weekend. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine on Saturday with a pleasant northwestern breeze. Sunday will have more clouds as the day goes on, but the weekend stays largely rain-free.

By late Sunday night and into Monday, there’s the chance for a light shower to come through. Thanks to the timing, we don’t anticipate this will have any impact on your weekend plans, so the umbrellas can stay at home. Any rain that does fall will total less than a tenth of an inch.

But meteorological summer is not the only season that kicks off on Saturday. June 1 is also the first day of hurricane season in the Atlantic. NOAA issued their outlook last week calling for an especially active season, including the development of 17-25 named storms.

Thankfully, there are no areas of concern in the Atlantic right now. But sea surface temperatures are already well above normal and they will only continue to climb as we head toward peak hurricane season in late August and early September.

For now, though, our weather is quiet. And the start of meteorological summer is going to be beautiful.