2 critical, 5 hurt after man reportedly attacks family at Brooklyn home

Responding officers fired at the man after he allegedly lunged at them with the machete he used to attack his family, sources said

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

A man wielding a machete that he used to slash a woman and three children was shot by police Sunday morning, multiple law enforcement sources said.

Police responded to the Bensonhurt neighborhood in southern Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m. for reports of an assault in progress.

Officers entered a home on 84th Street and were confronted by the suspect who allegedly lunged at the cops, sources added. The officers opened fire hitting the man several times.

The machete-armed man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The woman and three kids, believed to be between the ages of eight and 16, were also transported to the hospital. One of the victims was also said to be critical.

Two of the responding officers were being treated for tinnitus, sources said.

Police recovered a machete at the scene.

This story is developing.

