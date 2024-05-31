Arrests made at Brooklyn Museum as pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to gain access

The NYPD is making arrests at the Brooklyn Museum Friday afternoon as pro-Palestinan protesters attempted to gain access to the Brooklyn Museum.

Protesters could be seen pulling on the exit doors of the museum as security personnel rushed to lock the doors.

Hundreds of protesters were rallying outside the museum on Eastern Parkway.

The protest began at Barclays Center and moved to the museum, according to the NYPD.

No word on any injuries or the number of people arrested.