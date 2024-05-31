Brooklyn

Arrests made at Brooklyn Museum as pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to gain access

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD is making arrests at the Brooklyn Museum Friday afternoon as pro-Palestinan protesters attempted to gain access to the Brooklyn Museum.

Protesters could be seen pulling on the exit doors of the museum as security personnel rushed to lock the doors.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Hundreds of protesters were rallying outside the museum on Eastern Parkway.

The protest began at Barclays Center and moved to the museum, according to the NYPD.

No word on any injuries or the number of people arrested.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us