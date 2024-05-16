NYC assistant principal arrested at school on student sex abuse charge

A 52-year-old assistant high school principal in Queens has been arrested on sexual abuse and child endangerment charges in connection with two encounters with a 15-year-old student this week, according to the NYPD.

Police say Michael Budhu, an assistant Social Studies principal at John Adams High School in Ozone Park, was taken into custody Wednesday at work. Law enforcement sources say he is accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student's legs on Monday and showing her pornographic material on Tuesday this past week.

The principal allegedly told the child, "If you want to pass my class, this will have to happen."

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

The city's Department of Education said in a statement that Budhu had been reassigned pending an investigation.

"This alleged behavior is reprehensible, and nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students," a spokesperson said.