Temperature turnaround set for this weekend with warmer weather

After a long week of frost advisories and freeze warnings, welcome changes are coming this weekend. Eventually.

Saturday begins like every other day this week: chilly. There aren’t any frost advisories, but morning temperatures will be near freezing for many. If you are planning on an early morning run, bundle up. Thankfully, a calm wind means no wind chill, so dress for the number on the thermometer. Unfortunately, that number will be in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures hit the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. The winds pick up and clouds build late in the day, too, ahead of a warm front that will move in overnight.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The warm front will bring showers, but not until Saturday evening. If you’ve got a sporting event to attend in the afternoon, you won’t need an umbrella. But you will need a jacket.

The best chance for rain will be overnight Saturday night. It will be low-impact, but if you’re going to be out late, think about carrying an umbrella just to be safe.

Showers could linger into Sunday morning. Overall rain amounts will be under a half inch – with most areas picking up a tenth of an inch or so.

Sunday afternoon looks sunny and dry. Temperatures climb into the 70s, so you can trade Saturday’s jacket for a t-shirt.

Sunday will be just the start of a week’s worth of warm temperatures as we greet May. So, for all of you who have been anxious for it to feel like spring outside, next week is your payoff for being patient!