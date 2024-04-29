Temps hit near-record highs across NYC area — but heat won't stick around for long

Summer sizzle has arrived – in a big way!

In less than a week, the tri-state has gone from frost advisories to 80-degree afternoons. On Sunday, high temperatures in Central Park reached the upper 70s and places like Newark and Toms River got into the 80s.

NBC New York

A day later, Mother Nature took it up a notch. Much of the New York City area is poised for highs in the mid-80s, which is more in line with what we would expect from the middle of July. Some locations are flirting with potential record highs.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And it's not just the warmer temperatures that will be felt — it's the humidity, too. Prepare for what will feel like a muggy summer day. It is shorts and T-shirt weather outside.

But the summer break is short lived. Pop-up afternoon showers combine with a cool onshore wind to knock temperatures back down to reality.

You still won't need to bundle up, but you might want to grab a light jacket or sweatshirt if you plan on being out during the evening. Even if you don’t want the jacket, keep the small umbrella close. Showers will be scattered, but no one wants to get caught unprepared, just in case.

A cold front catches up to us Tuesday evening, bringing more showers and isolated storms. Those showers linger into Wednesday morning and take temperatures another notch. Highs don’t get out of the 60s on Wednesday. Compared to the temperatures from earlier in the week, a high of 68 at Central Park feels like a considerable cooldown. But 68 is exactly average for May 1.