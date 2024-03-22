Saturday soaker to inundate NYC area with up to 4 inches of rain, strong winds

A powerful weather system is expected to inundate the tri-state area over the weekend, threatening yet another Saturday soaker with the potential to dump up to 4 inches of rain on parts of the region and 2 to 3 inches on most.

A flood watch will go into effect Saturday morning for the New York City metro area through central and southern New Jersey. Other spots will see winter weather advisories, courtesy of the bitter chill associated with the front end of this system. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

As far as timing, the rain starts to ramp up on Saturday morning. The heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon and early evening hours before tapering off mid-evening. Wind gusts will also be fairly intense.

Heavy rainfall stokes flood concerns Saturday

Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas, like roads and yards, especially Saturday afternoon and evening. Isolated minor river flooding is possible late Saturday into Sunday. Coastal flooding isn't expected to be a factor.

Winter weather advisory in spring?

Parts of Sullivan County in New York are expected to see mixed precipitation develop starting Friday night. The wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will transition to mainly rain by Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 2 inches are expected, along with ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch.

10-day NYC weather forecast

The weather improves come Sunday, though it'll still be chilly. Highs aren't even expected to reach 50 degrees, though skies will be mostly sunny. We're in a treat early next week as temps warm to the mid-50s under sunny skies.

Rain is possible again by mid-week and for the Mets home opener on Thursday, though it's not expected to be intense.

Track the rain using our interactive radar below and get more from Storm Team 4 here.