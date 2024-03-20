weather

Another Saturday soaker on tap — but first we may get some thunder tonight

Minor flooding is possible Saturday, with a widespread 1-3 inches of rain expected. But first, we may hear some thunder tonight

By Maria LaRosa

Remember how nice last weekend was, weather-wise? Good. Keep remembering.

We've got yet another Saturday soaker on tap for the tri-state area this weekend, a storm expected to dump a widespread 1 to 3 inches of water on the region. It starts overnight Friday into Saturday and progressively intensifies.

Rain may be heavy at times, though the heaviest rain will likely be south and east of I-95. Minor flooding is possible. Winds will pick up, too, gusting at 30 mph or higher.

That's not the only bad news.

Heavy rainfall stokes flood concerns Saturday

Chance of thunderstorms today

Showers are expected to develop in spots across the metro area Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Thunder is possible, too. Then temperatures plunge, with wind chills expected in the teens and 20s on Thursday.

Sunday looks to be the better weekend day at this point, though it will still be mostly cloudy and chilly.

We start to warm up back near average come Monday, and the risk of rain returns later in the week. The Mets could see a damp home opener that has nothing to do with the state of their play.

10-day NYC weather forecast

Check out our 10-day New York City weather forecast below.

10-day nyc forecast
Track the rain using our interactive radar below and get more from Storm Team 4 here.

