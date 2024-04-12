Weekend weather (half of it) ideal for cherry blossom watching; see latest forecast

As we end this week on a rather soggy note, our attention shifts toward the weekend. And the big question on everyone’s mind is, “Will the weather improve?”

The short answer is yes. But it's not exactly going to be a perfect spring weekend either.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The messy Friday system will begin to ease out of the region late in the day. But that doesn't guarantee dry skies for the weekend. If you’re not a betting person, keep the umbrella close.

The bottom line: Neither day this weekend will be a washout -- far from it.

Any rain we see on Saturday will come in the form of very light, passing showers. Your best chance to catch one of these will be during the afternoon.

If you plan to run errands or spend any time outdoors, take a small umbrella just to be safe. And if you were thinking about heading to Hartford for the UCONN Men’s Basketball victory parade, a few showers could be around during the celebration, but nothing that would put a halt to the festivities.

Aside from rain chances, most of Saturday will be cloudy and cool. Highs across the region will be stuck in the 40s north and 50s in New York City and along the coast. Winds will continue to be gusty.

No matter how you spend your day, take a warm, windproof jacket.

If your errands and outdoor plans can hold off until Sunday, that will be the day to be outside.

You’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s by afternoon. The wind will be breezy, but not as breezy as it will be on Saturday.

Cherry blossom watch

If you’re planning a trip to Branch Brook Park in Newark to enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival before it ends, Sunday would also be the better day for that.

If you prefer Central Park for your cherry blossom viewing, most of the trees should be in peak bloom. No matter if you’re in Newark or NYC, you’ll be able to leave your jacket at home.

NYC 10-day outlook

Although Sunday will be the better half of the weekend, it won’t be perfect. By late afternoon and evening, showers will move back into the area. Some may be heavy at times, and a rumble of thunder or two is not out of the question, putting a damper on an otherwise lovely latter half of the weekend.

On the plus side, the weather will be mostly dry by sunrise on Monday. And the start of next week is going to be stunning.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.