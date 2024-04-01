Days of April showers will bring flooding, gusty winds — even possible snow

If April showers bring May flowers, we may be able to expect a massive bloom based on how this month is starting.

A potent low pressure system will slowly work its way through region over the next three days, bringing a wide array of crummy weather through mid-week.

Rain will move in for the Tuesday morning commute and sticks around all day. Isolated thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated at any point during the day. There is a chance for minor street and stream flooding in central and southern New Jersey.

The wet weather trend continues Wednesday, and the wind will pick up as well. Gusts from the east topping 40 mph are possible, and that could bring minor coastal flooding for New Jersey.

There is a small threat for severe weather, mostly in southern New Jersey. Damaging wind represents the biggest threat for that area. Meanwhile, minor street and stream flooding remains a possibility for the NYC metro area through coastal New England, especially for areas that often flood.

And even though it's April, there will be a chance for snow, believe it or not. The spring snow could be seen in higher elevations of the Catskills by Wednesday evening.

That snow chance remains for Thursday to the far north and west of the city, and it will be mixed with rain. A winter storm watch was posted for western Ulster County for the accumulation in the Catskills.

Elsewhere on Thursday, there will be a few lingering showers around the NYC area and further south. The winds may not be quite as strong, but it will still be breezy.

The good news is that by Friday the storm system will finally pass and high pressure will be settling in. That means the Yankees home opener should happen as scheduled (expect breezy and cool conditions). The weekend and eclipse weather looks great.