Mid-week storm to bring wild winds, flood threat, thunder and, naturally, snow

We got a hint of April showers on Monday. Then, steadier rain moved in Tuesday. Wednesday promises to be the wettest and, in some respects, the wildest day of the week.

Flood threat lingers

The nearly steady rain through Tuesday night brings with it a chance for thunder and minor flooding, especially across western and southern New Jersey. No severe weather is expected locally.

Then, Mother Nature takes it up a notch Wednesday. An east wind intensifies, especially along the coast, with gusts of 40 to 50mph. Wind advisories are going up for coastal areas for Wednesday morning through evening.

Winds ratchet up

Coastal flood threat

Minor coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore, especially during high tide, will be a concern for people in and around low-lying areas. Coastal Long Island could see minor flooding, too

Wet weather persists

Winter storm watch up next

By Wednesday evening and into Thursday, rain switches to snow or a wintry mix in our northwestern counties, with a winter storm watch already issued for higher elevations of western Ulster County.

Rain, rain, go away?

Rain begins to move out on Thursday, with only lingering scattered shower chances throughout the day. Be prepared for gusty winds to linger, so keep a tight grip on the steering wheel through Friday.

Area-wide, we expect about 2 to 3 inches of rain to fall from this system.

Skies clear for Yankee home opener

Thankfully, the wet weather clears out of our area in time for the Yankees’ home opener Friday afternoon. It’ll be cool and quite breezy - but dry. Check out the forecast for that and our exclusive 10-day below.