Soggiest day of the week expected today: what to know

Storms are back in the forecast through Thursday, after a relatively quiet weather stretch for the tri-state area, and you'll want to keep the umbrella on hand for whatever pops up.

Thankfully, we are not expecting the levels of heat and instability we saw last week, meaning the threat of severe weather is significantly lower.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

While severe weather is not likely, isolated storms could show enough gusto to prompt one or two stronger thunderstorms at some point. Any weather alerts that pop up would likely be issued because of the threat of damaging straight-line wind gusts. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Here's a breakdown ahead of the weekend, which does look to be quite promising, if not warm:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is positioned to be our soggiest day of the week. We’ll see more widespread shower chances beginning early in the morning and continuing as people make their way to work. Give yourself extra time for the Wednesday morning drive.

Anticipate ponding on roads and if your commute involves any low-lying or flood-prone streets, have an alternate route or two ready.

Most of the steady rain will set up south and east of the I-95 corridor, with the heaviest pockets setting up along the coast.

Showers and storms move out by mid-morning. The afternoon and evening will be characterized by spotty storms, mainly impacting the Hudson Valley.

THURSDAY

Our last rounds of storms move through Thursday evening. This final push comes through with a cold front that will finally put an end to our unsettled pattern of weather.

This will set us up for a beautiful end to the week with rain-free skies and lower humidity.

The tri-state could certainly use the rain, as abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions have developed across a large portion of the area this summer.

New York City and neighboring counties in the Hudson Valley, New Jersey and on Long Island are officially considered dry, while there are pockets of northern, western and central New Jersey that are in a moderate drought.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things dry out significantly as highs climb back near 90 degrees. They'll likely stay around there through the end of the month next week.

While it won't be or feel nearly as hot as it did during the previous heat wave, the forecast will still feature higher-than-average temperatures for at least four or five days straight.

So while it will be hot, it will stay sunny and dry, making for great beach weather. Check out the 10-day NYC forecast below.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.