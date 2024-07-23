Showers, storms threaten NYC area for days — and then heat returns

Storms are back in the forecast for the next few days, after a relatively quiet weather stretch for the tri-state area, and you'll want to keep the umbrella on hand for whatever pops up.

A series of low-pressure systems will be moving through the area this week, keeping our weather pattern unsettled. Thankfully, we are not expecting the levels of heat and instability we saw last week, meaning the threat of severe weather is significantly lower.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

While severe weather is not likely, isolated storms could show enough gusto to prompt one or two stronger thunderstorms at some point. Any weather alerts that pop up would likely be issued because of the threat of damaging straight-line wind gusts. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown ahead of the weekend, which does look to be quite promising, if not warm:

TUESDAY

We’ll see a lull in the showers and storms early on Tuesday. By noon, scattered showers once again start to pop up. Most will be light, but some quick downpours are possible.

The better chance to see widespread showers does not come until late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is positioned to be our soggiest day of the week. We’ll see more widespread shower chances beginning early in the morning and continuing through the commute. Give yourself extra time for the Wednesday morning drive.

Anticipate ponding on roads and if your commute involves any low-lying or flood-prone streets, have an alternate route ready.

Showers and storms move out by mid-morning. For the remainder of the day, we anticipate spotty rain showers and a rumble of thunder or two.

THURSDAY

A final push of showers and storms will come through with a cold front late on Thursday that will finally put an end to our unsettled pattern of weather.

This will set us up for a beautiful end to the week with rain-free skies and lower humidity.

The tri-state could certainly use the rain, as abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions have developed across a large portion of the area this summer.

New York City and neighboring counties in the Hudson Valley, New Jersey and on Long Island are officially considered dry, while there are pockets of northern, western and central New Jersey that are in a moderate drought.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things dry out significantly as highs climb back near 90 — and will likely stay around there through the end of the month next week.

While it won't be or feel nearly as hot as it did during the previous heat wave, the forecast will still feature higher-than-average temperatures for at least four or five days straight.

So while it will be hot, it will stay sunny and dry, making for great beach weather. Check out the 10-day NYC forecast below.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.