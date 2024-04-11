Heavy rain, raging winds threaten NYC area on heels of deadly storm

What to Know Expect morning showers Thursday followed by a midday lull ahead of more, heavier rain

Storms and gusty winds are likely overnight into Friday

We're looking at a quieter weekend, with things trending warmer next week; check out our exclusive 10-day NYC forecast update below

The New York City area is bracing for more potential storms and gusty winds, on the heels of a system that knocked out power to tens of thousands and killed a Connecticut woman last week.

Morning showers dampened some roads early Thursday, but did not appear problematic. There's a bit of a lull in the showers around midday, but the winds will pick up. We're looking at gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph for most of the day, ramping up to near 40 mph or higher overnight. Steadier rainfall moves in Thursday evening.

The overnight hours bring a chance for heavier pockets of rain and storms. Minor flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas, which could hamper Friday's morning commute. The threat of spotty showers sticks around through the day Friday, with an isolated severe storm not out of the question. Check the latest weather alerts here.

Last week, violent thunderstorms rolled through the New York City area, killing a woman and knocking out power to nearly 50,000 in the tri-state area as winds topped 60 mph regionally. Roadway flooding in spots was significant.

NYC 10-day outlook

The weekend looks better than the end of the workweek, but it'll still be breezy. That's especially true for Saturday, when a stray shower is also still possible. Sunday sees temps start to rebound, with the chance for a passing shower that night. But we’ll clear out pretty quickly. We start next week with more sunshine and the return of the 70s.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.