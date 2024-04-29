hamptons

New luxury bus service between Manhattan and the Hamptons will cost you $195

By Brad Luck

A new luxury bus service between New York City and the Hamptons aims to make your trip out east this summer enjoyable and comfortable, but at a cost.

The Hamptons Streamliner service from BLADE -- known for its helicopter service between Manhattan, local airports, and the Hamptons -- is launching May 23 between Hudson Yards and the Hamptons.

The bus stops in Southampton, Bridgehampton and East Hampton. Trips back to Manhattan will stop at Third Ave and 34th Street before heading to the final stop at Hudson Yards.

Some of the amenities included in the trip are a seat with 45-degree recline, fast WiFi, pillows, cashmere blankets, and cocktails, according to BLADE's website. If you're traveling in the morning, you'll receive breakfast from Popup bagels, and afternoon and evening travelers will be offered Sweetgreen salads.

A trip will run you $195 and on BLADE's website, it appears some trips are already sold out for May.

