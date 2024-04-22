Near-freezing lows expected again Tuesday — here's what it means for seasonal plants

If you stepped out the door Monday morning and thought "I might need to grab my winter coat," you were not alone. Monday brought morning low temperatures into the 20s and 30s for many.

But beyond just needing a heavier coat, these cold morning temperatures also pose a threat to seasonal vegetation. So if you took advantage of Saturday’s warmer weather and started working on your backyard garden, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the chilly morning temperatures this week.

We saw frost advisories and freeze warnings Monday, and more have already been posted for Tuesday. Areas within these alerts can expect freezing or near freezing overnight temperatures. As a result, “sensitive vegetation” could be harmed by the cold. So you’ll want to bring your potted plants inside or make sure they are covered.

What counts as “sensitive vegetation”? Primarily fruits, beans and annuals are the most vulnerable to freezing spring temperatures. But if you’re unsure, it is always best to err on the side of caution and cover your plants anyway.

Wednesday morning will be considerably milder, but a cold front will come through and knock temperatures back down for Thursday and Friday morning. Expect more frost alerts for the end of the week and be ready to bring the plants back inside again.

For those living in the city and the immediate metro area, frosting is not going to be as much of a concern. Though freezing temperatures have been recorded in Central Park as late as May 6, back in 1891, the average last freeze date is March 29. With the exception on Thursday, Central Park won’t be seeing temperatures in the 30s for the next 10 days.

And beyond this week, chances of freezing temperatures in the city grow even less likely as we continue to warm into the Spring season.