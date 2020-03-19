Cuomo Again Rejects ‘Shelter-in-Place’ Model as Tri-State Cases Near 3,500; 27 Dead

What to Know U.S. novel coronavirus cases have surpassed 7,400; more than 100 people have died, including 21 in New York alone. Tri-state cases have eclipsed the 3,000 mark; a total of 27 in the three states have died

Hospitals are bracing for a flood of patients; Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it may take 45 days to reach the peak of infection and the state could need more than 2x the number of hospital beds (110,000) it currently has

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced unprecedented joint measures to curb spread: crowds of 50+ banned, schools closed; Pennsylvania has since joined them

Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to clarify his comments on "shelter in place" late Wednesday, stressing he was not suggesting a draconian measure that would shut down New York City's bridges and borders and lock people in their homes - and Gov. Andrew Cuomo again insisted it won't happen.

On NY1, De Blasio acknowledged there may be multiple interpretations of what a shelter-in-place directive may entail -- and that the version in his mind was more akin to "the San Francisco model." In that case, people who live in seven counties have been told to stay home, but they are not forbidden to leave. Pharmacies, grocery stores, post officers, gas stations remain open; parks are open, too, and people can go for hikes or walk their dogs -- though strict social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet apart from the next person, must be observed.

All "non-essential travel" is banned; the order is effective for three weeks, but it can be shortened or lengthened as the government sees fit.

In San Francisco, the "shelter-in-place" order is a legal mandate -- and noncompliance is a misdemeanor. That doesn't mean everyone caught standing 3 feet from someone else, or taking a stroll on a sidewalk, will end up in handcuffs; officers are said to be able to use their discretion on enforcement.

The Bay Area measure may be the most stringent action in a city in the nation to slow the spread of the pandemic, and de Blasio, who predicts the city could see 10,000 cases by the time the crisis ebbs, says it appears to be doing the job.

As he told NY1: "When I say shelter in place, I am talking about the San Francisco model. It actually exists right now in this country, and from what I am seeing it is working."

But Cuomo, pressed in a TODAY Show interview Thursday morning about the possibility, seemed to once again shoot it down.

"Are we reducing density, yes. Do we want people to stay home, yes. Are we going to quarantine, are people imprisoned in their homes? No," he said.

As of Wednesday night, New York City had more than 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eleven people in the five boroughs have died. Five days before that, the city had just 95 cases. Three weeks ago, there were zero.

Is going to the park safe? What about playing at the jungle gym? Putting in a takeout order? Lynda Baquero has answers on what you should -- and shouldn't do during the fight against the coronavirus. Lynda Baquero reports.

Cuomo has consistently rebuffed any possibility that New York City or any other part of the state would be locked down or quarantined. He is concerned just the phrase "shelter in place" incites a panic that far overreaches the reality of the situation and may worsen it; he says such an order would have to be a regional mandate to work, so people don't just state- or county-hop.

"The fear and the panic is actually a worse problem in my opinion than the virus right now," Cuomo said on TODAY. "The fear and the panic can actually get out of control more than the virus can."

And he says that ultimately, a shelter order is his call. On that, he and the mayor agree.

De Blasio told NY1 that he and Cuomo had been in close conversation, but re-upped the same urgent call he made the day before: Decisions have to be made soon; this is a "fast-growing" crisis and a shelter-in-place should be on the table.

Curve Not Flattening Fast Enough

To date, nearly 3,500 people in the tri-state area have been infected with the novel coronavirus. New York state has more than 2,900 cases alone and accounts for 21 deaths (11 in NYC). New Jersey saw its total surge past 420 Wednesday as its death toll inched upward -- to five.

Connecticut, which has reported 96 cases and fears the number is startlingly higher, confirmed its first fatality on Wednesday. Testing capacity is expanding daily in all three states, which means more positive cases by default. See the latest tri-state case count broken down by county here.

The three governors have already taken unprecedented joint action -- banning crowds over 50 people, restricting restaurants to take-out and delivery, closing schools, gyms, bars, casinos and more to help slow the pandemic. Pennsylvania has announced it is joining that coalition as well and will match the restrictions.

More aggressive measures may be coming. Cuomo announced a new one Wednesday: companies are now legally required to have 50 percent of their employees working from home. The governor has said further action may be needed, though new mandates would likely continue to focus on business.

Hospitals Stretched to the Max

Cuomo projects peak infection is still 45 days out. By that point, New York state could need 110,000 hospital beds, more than double its current capacity, and more than 37,000 ICU beds. Right now, the state has 3,000 of the later.

Statistically, about 80 percent of people who get the novel coronavirus self-resolve without needing further treatment; overall, the risk to the general public is low. New York has seen its percentage of cases requiring hospitalization hover around 24 percent, while New Jersey said Wednesday that a stunning 55 percent of its cases to date have required hospitalization. There just aren't enough beds.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all been working with the federal government on plans to get help. They've added mobile testing centers and NYC is looking to retrofit existing facilities into converted medical ones. The U.S. Navy is dispatching a 1,000-bed hospital ship to New York City Harbor to treated non-COVID-19 patients and help ease the non-virus burden. But it's still weeks out.

Coronavirus has not discriminated: First responders have been infected, church- and synagogue-goers, lawmakers. It has affected the entire spectrum, afflicting people anywhere from age 5 to 96. The community spread has been rampant. Four players on the Brooklyn Nets, including star Kevin Durant, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team said, one of whom is exhibiting symptoms.

Four uniformed members of the NYPD have tested positive for the virus, as well as four civilian employees of the department.

Cash 'Calamity' Looms for Mass Transit

Mass transit — the lifeblood of New York City and across the region -— has remained running normally, albeit with many fewer people.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said that a funding "calamity" looms because of the plunge in ridership; he said the agency has lost hundreds of millions in unexpected expenses and that a federal bailout is "urgently" needed. Asked Wednesday morning what would happen if a bailout didn't come, Foye told 1010 WINS he would not even contemplate it.

New York City subways are down 60 percent, with buses down nearly 50 percent. Commuter railroads have been hit even harder: LIRR is down 67 percent, while Metro-North is down a staggering 90 percent, a number almost hard to believe for one of the busiest rail systems in America that has packed train cars on a regular basis.

At this point, there is no tri-state plan to shut it down, though there has been talk of plans to scale it back to match reduced ridership. Foye acknowledged on 1010 Wednesday that "obviously we're looking at schedules," but said the priority is to maintain services so medical workers and first responders can get to work. He stressed mass transit remains a safe option for doing that.

"The subways, buses, commuter rails are safe, they're being disinfected at a frequency and intensity that's never been the case," Foye said.

There is no immediate plan to shut down roads either but the states' emergency declarations give them the power to do so if needed.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The depths of the pandemic -- and its impact -- are incomprehensible at this point, but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened.

As de Blasio said on HOT 97 Wednesday, "This is going to fundamentally change all of our lives for months, it's just a question of how many months."

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it. Vaccines are in the works -- and a new clinical trial launched Monday.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing began Tuesday with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

NBC News estimates the total number of U.S. cases has surpassed 8,900 and more than 150 people have died. The vast majority of U.S. deaths have been in Washington state, where America's very first COVID-19 case was reported.

Every state in the U.S., as well as Washington D.C., has reported at least one COVID-19 case. Globally, nearly 200,000 have been infected and more than 7,800 people have died, according to the World Health Organization.