Everything Tri-State Gov. Officials Are Doing to Control Spread and Ease Concerns of COVID-19

With new cases of the novel coronavirus expeditiously growing in the tri-state area, local government officials are taking great measures to control the spread of the respiratory disease, as well as the concerns that come along with it.

Here are the latest directives from authorities in the region that you may need to be aware of:

New York

Health Insurance Cost Related to COVID-19

So far, New York state has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week directed health insurance providers to waive cost sharing associated with coronavirus testing.

"New Yorkers receiving Medicaid coverage will not have to pay a co-pay for any testing related to #coronavirus. Currently all COVID-19 tests being conducted at the State's Wadsworth Lab are fully covered," the governor said.

Mandatory Testing for Some City Workers

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would require any city workers, including first responders, health care workers and educators, who traveled to outbreak affected areas and also had symptoms to undergo testing. Refusal to be tested will results in a mandatory quarantine order and employment consequences, the mayor added.

As for the rest of New Yorkers, anyone who has recently returned from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan is asked to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Price Gouging

New York's Office of the Attorney General is monitoring any price gouging of "necessary goods and entities selling bogus medical treatments that purport to effectively treat or cure COVID-19."

Attorney General Letitia James encouraged consumers to report any incidents of price gouging to her office after she issued a cease and desist order to televangelist Jim Bakker for helping promote a product as a treatment to coronavirus.

Transportation Cleaning

The rise in cases has sparked concern about public transportation and the MTA has engaged in a robust prevention and cleaning plan as part of the city's overall preparedness and response efforts.

Taxi regulators are also telling drivers and owners to clean their cars with disinfectant products at least once a day, paying special attention to surfaces that are touched often, such as door handles, armrests, and seat belts. Uber said it has similar protocols in place.

Coronavirus Hotline

For general questions about the coronavirus, the empire state has set up a hotline at 888-364-3065.

New Jersey

Travel Restrictions and Suspension for State Employees

New Jersey also enacted immediate restrictions on state-related travel for state employees and has suspended all international travel for state employees until further notice. Any out-of-state travel has to be approved by the governor's office, according to officials.

Possible School Closures

Schools in the state were told by the Department of Education that they "may be asked to close preemptively or reactively," and that districts should plan and prepare ahead of time. The department put out a guidance for the schools, saying that home instruction for students — including online lessons — may be used.

Price Gouging

Price-gouging violations in New Jersey are punishable by civil penalties of up to $10,000 for the first offense and $20,000 for the second and subsequent offenses, according to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said.

“We are asking Bergen and Passaic County residents to report any merchants that dramatically increase prices for surgical masks, gloves, sanitizing products such as hand sanitizer, Lysol/Clorox wipes and sprays in an apparent attempt to take unfair advantage of a health emergency,” Tedesco said.

Coronavirus Hotline

For general questions about the coronavirus, the garden state has established a 24-hour hotline at 800-222-1222.

Connecticut

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut and health officials have only directed people who have traveled to the outbreak affected areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.