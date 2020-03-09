COVID-19

How Many in Tri-State Tested Positive for Coronavirus? See Latest Cases by the Numbers

The numbers below were last updated at 3 a.m. on March 9

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Health officials say the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state and surrounding areas will continue to climb as more tests are done.

The cases of COVID-19 have multiplied since the first person in New York City was first tested positive on March 1. The following week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers.

The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City.

Here are the latest number of cases, last updated at 3:00 a.m. on March 9:

COVID-19 Mar 5

Timeline: Tracking the Spread of COVID-19 in Tri-State

Coronavirus Mar 6

New Directives? What’s Mandatory? How Tri-State COVID-19 Action May Affect Your Life

Tri-State Area Total: 113

New York

New York City13
Westchester County82
Nassau County5
Rockland County2
Saratoga County2
Suffolk County1
Ulster County1
New York State Total106

New Jersey

Presumptive Positives6
CDC Confirmed Positives0

Connecticut

Presumptive Positives1
CDC Confirmed Positives 0

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirus
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us