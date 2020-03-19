Where Are Coronavirus Testings Sites in Tri-State and How Do They Work?

More and more coronavirus mobile testing sites are popping up across the tri-state area as the Senate approved an aid bill that will make the tests free, as well as ensuring paid emergency leave for those who are infected or caring for sick loved ones.

While more tests becoming available after the FDA authorized the states to begin their own testings in public and private labs and after the Trump administration declared a national emergency, not everyone who wants to get tested will be because there are not enough resources.

Currently, the tests at some drive-thru facilities in the tri-state take about 15 minutes each and individuals will get their results in 2-3 days. People who are at higher risk of contracting the disease, such as seniors and those who are immunocompromised, will also be prioritized.

Sarah Wallace rides along with volunteer paramedics as the region ramps up to battle the novel coronavirus.

NEW YORK

Who Can Get Tested?

If order to see if you have COVID-19, your healthcare provider will have to make an appointment for you or you can call the state's coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to see if you're meet the requirements.

According to the New York State Department of Health's protocol, you need to meet these qualifications in order to get tested:

If you were in contact (same classroom, officer or social gathering) with a person who has tested positive

If you traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice, and show symptoms of illness

If you are quarantined (mandatory or precautionary) and have shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness

If you are symptomatic and have not tested positive for any other infection, such as the flu

If it is determined by the treating clinician, in consultation with state and local department of health officials, that you need to get tested

Suffolk County is joining Nassau by offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Greg Cergol reports.

Where Are the Testing Facilities?

Westchester County: The first drive-thru testing facility in New York is located in the middle of Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

It opened last week in the New York City suburb where a 1-mile radium containment zone is in place after a lawyer in his 50s with COVID-19, whose condition has now improved, was believed to have spread the disease to several others.

Nassau County: Drive-thru testing started Tuesday, March 17, at the Theodore Roosevelt Nature Center in Jones Beach. Equipment and healthcare workers are set up under white tents in the parking lot.

Drive-thru testing for the novel coronavirus started in Jones Beach on Tuesday. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Suffolk County: Stony Brook University became the home of another mobile testing site on Wednesday, March 18. It has six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day and it will be opened 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Rockland/Orange County: Another testing site is opening at the Anthony Wayne State Park just off the Palisades Interstate Parkway near the border of the two counties.

Staten Island: Rep. Max Rose says a drive-thru testing will open on Staten Island on Thursday, March 19, at 777 Seaview Ave.

NEW JERSEY

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state's testing capacity is getting expanded with the Federal Emergency Management Agency having picked the Garden State as one of the initial 12 states to assist in drive-thru testing.

Bergen County: The first drive-thru testing facility will open Friday in Bergen County, according to Murphy.

Hudson County: Hudson Regional Hospital is offering by-appointment drive-thru testing at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus.

CONNECTICUT

Several hospitals across the state began offering drive-thru testing this week and more are expected to be added, NBC Connecticut reports.

Residents will also need an appointment to visit any of the following locations: Bridgeport, Bristol Health, Danbury, Greenwich, Hartford, St. Francis (Hartford), St. Mary’s (Waterbury), Stamford Health, Waterbury and Yale New Haven.