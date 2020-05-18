What’s Reopening? Here’s a Breakdown on Return of Non-Essential Businesses in Tri-State

The loosening of some restrictions imposed on nonessential businesses by governors in the tri-state state to slow the coronavirus outbreak’s spread has started to take effect as deaths and hospitalizations slowly decline.

While the region is far from the return to pre-pandemic times, small steps are being taken safely ease lockdowns and avoid another deadly wave of outbreaks.

New York

The Empire State's reopening procedures look a little different from the rest due because New York City, the epicenter of the country's pandemic, won't meet the same requirements as regions in upstate New York.

Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions have met all seven metrics to reopen and were allowed to begin Phase I of reoperation after Gov. Andrew Cuomo let the "NY on PAUSE" order expire there on May 15.

Meanwhile, two more state regions — Western New York and the Capital District — have met criteria to move into the first phase of reopening but still need to hire several hundred more people for contact tracing programs.

Here's the breakdown of businesses that can reopen in Phase I:

Construction

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

Other Animal Production

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Retail Trade

Phase One includes delivery and curbside pick-up service only for the following businesses:

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Region by Region Status

New Jersey

The Garden State already eased some restrictions across the state in May and more reopenings of non-essential businesses are on the way.

State parks and golf courses reopened earlier this month

Beaches along the shore reopened on May 15

Charter fishing services and for-hire vessel activities, as well as watercraft rental businesses, reopened May 17 with required social distancing measures

Starting Monday, May 18, non-essential construction work and curbside pickup at non-essential retail businesses are permitted to reoperate

Elective surgeries and invasive procedures, both medical and dental, will be able to resume Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00 a.m.

Beginning Wednesday, Connecticut residents will be able to dine out, go to the zoo and get their hair done -- with certain restrictions, of course.

With manufacturing, construction, real estate, utilities, essential retail, childcare and hospital having already been deemed essential businesses, here are the non-essential businesses that will be allowed to operate come May 20:

Restaurants (outdoor only, no bar areas)

Remaining retail

Outdoor recreation Offices (continue WFH where possible)

Personal services (hair)

Museums, Zoos (outdoor only)

University research

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered a 50% capacity limit for businesses that are reopening. The businesses will have to implement strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and social distancing rules should still be observed.

Gatherings are still restricted to a maximum of five people, all of whom should wear masks in public.