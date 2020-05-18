What’s Reopening? Here’s a Breakdown on Return of Non-Essential Businesses in Tri-State

The loosening of some restrictions imposed on nonessential businesses by governors in the tri-state state to slow the coronavirus outbreak’s spread has started to take effect as deaths and hospitalizations slowly decline.
While the region is far from the return to pre-pandemic times, small steps are being taken safely ease lockdowns and avoid another deadly wave of outbreaks.
New York
The Empire State's reopening procedures look a little different from the rest due because New York City, the epicenter of the country's pandemic, won't meet the same requirements as regions in upstate New York.
Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions have met all seven metrics to reopen and were allowed to begin Phase I of reoperation after Gov. Andrew Cuomo let the "NY on PAUSE" order expire there on May 15.
Meanwhile, two more state regions — Western New York and the Capital District — have met criteria to move into the first phase of reopening but still need to hire several hundred more people for contact tracing programs.
Here's the breakdown of businesses that can reopen in Phase I:
Construction
- Building Equipment Contractors
- Building Finishing Contractors
- Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
- Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
- Land Subdivision
- Nonresidential Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
- Utility System Construction
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting
- Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
- Other Animal Production
- Other Crop Production
- Support Activities for Animal Production
- Support Activities for Crop Production
- Support Activities for Forestry
Retail Trade
Phase One includes delivery and curbside pick-up service only for the following businesses:
- Clothing Stores
- Direct Selling Establishments
- Electronics and Appliance Stores
- Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
- Florists
- General Merchandise Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
- Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
- Used Merchandise Stores
- Shoe Stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
- Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Manufacturing
- Apparel Manufacturing
- Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
- Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
- Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
- Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
- Paper Manufacturing
- Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- Printing and Related Support Activities
- Textile Mills
- Textile Product Mills
- Wood Product Manufacturing
- Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
- Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
- Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
- Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
- Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
- Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Region by Region Status
New Jersey
The Garden State already eased some restrictions across the state in May and more reopenings of non-essential businesses are on the way.
- State parks and golf courses reopened earlier this month
- Beaches along the shore reopened on May 15
- Charter fishing services and for-hire vessel activities, as well as watercraft rental businesses, reopened May 17 with required social distancing measures
- Starting Monday, May 18, non-essential construction work and curbside pickup at non-essential retail businesses are permitted to reoperate
- Elective surgeries and invasive procedures, both medical and dental, will be able to resume Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00 a.m.
Connecticut
Beginning Wednesday, Connecticut residents will be able to dine out, go to the zoo and get their hair done -- with certain restrictions, of course.
With manufacturing, construction, real estate, utilities, essential retail, childcare and hospital having already been deemed essential businesses, here are the non-essential businesses that will be allowed to operate come May 20:
- Restaurants (outdoor only, no bar areas)
- Remaining retail
- Outdoor recreation Offices (continue WFH where possible)
- Personal services (hair)
- Museums, Zoos (outdoor only)
- University research
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered a 50% capacity limit for businesses that are reopening. The businesses will have to implement strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and social distancing rules should still be observed.
Gatherings are still restricted to a maximum of five people, all of whom should wear masks in public.