Connecticut Phase 3 Reopening Set to Begin Oct. 8

Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state will move into Phase 3 of its reopening on Oct. 8, allowing for an increased indoor capacity of some businesses.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed for phase 3 reopening and it is unknown when they will reopen.

Restaurants, personal services such as hair salons and barbershops, and libraries will be able to increase from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity indoors, according to Lamont.

Outdoor event venues, including amphitheaters and race tracks, will be allowed to increase from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity, Lamont said.

Once phase 3 is in place, indoor commercial venues can hold up to 100 people indoors or 50% capacity. Outdoor venues will be capped at 150 people and indoor private gatherings will remain capped at 25 people, according to Lamont.

Walk-up bars will be allowed at private events with proper social distancing in place. Tables must be six feet apart and masks must be worn when not at your table, the governor said.

Lamont said these capacity increases are subject to COVID-19 safety requirements, meaning masks and social distancing will still be required.

Indoor performing arts venues will also be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, the governor said.

The governor said 99% of the economy will be able to open with phase 3 reopening.

New Coronavirus Numbers

Connecticut's coronavirus positive test rate is one percent after reaching 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

An additional 157 people tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 56,472 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Two more people have died and the state's death toll now stands at 4,499.

The total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Connecticut has now exceeded 1.5 million, with 15,562 being added since yesterday.

A positivity rate at or above 1% is something the governor described last week as a concerning trend.